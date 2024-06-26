As already mentioned, the Munster Dairy Producer Organisation (MDPO) will hold the first of its round of meetings on Thursday (27 June) in Adare, where the interim committee will present its vision for Kerry suppliers.

Meetings continue in Tralee next Tuesday 2 July and Ennis on Wednesday 3 July. Like the meetings, the steering committee straddles the three counties that supply almost all of Kerry’s milk. Interim chair James Doyle is a Kerry man who chaired Kerry Co-op until 2016, when he was unseated by being ousted from his position on the co-op board.

He was the named farmer in the “leading milk price” case which went to arbitration.

The Limerick representative is Gary McCarthy, who is acting vice-chair. Rosaleen O’Reilly, who is acting secretary and a bundle of energy and organisation, is milking cows in Quin, Co Clare.