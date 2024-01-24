I see that nearly 70% of the country’s milk pool is now, or will shortly be, controlled by Offaly men. The appointment of Seán Molloy as CEO of Tirlán later this year will see three men from Offaly at the helm of the biggest processors in the country.

Conor Galvin is the CEO of Dairgyold and Colin Kelly is the boss at Lakeland Dairies.

There isn’t a million miles between them all in the county, or so I’ve been told.

Either way, The Dealer wonders where the next Offaly takeover will be.

There’s no shortage of top jobs going in the industry.

Ornua, the National Dairy Council and Animal Health Ireland all need new CEOs. Will one of them be from Offaly? Time will tell.