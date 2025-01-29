I see that the farm Jamie Kealy was leasing is to go for auction. The Carlow man recently sold off his cows and machinery, with a top price of €6,500 for a three-year-old Holstein Friesian cow.
The 103ac residential farm has all the bells and whistles; 12-unit milking parlour, modern yard, good-quality ground and good infrastructure.
I see it featured in last week’s Irish Country Living and it’s to be offered in lots, with a guide of between €1.7m and €1.8m. There’s sure to be plenty of interest in it.
