The Dealer noticed this week that Teagasc is tendering for the provision of electric vehicles to add to its fleet to ferry around its staff.

Tender documents state that the vehicles must have “high quality and durability” on the suspension front, as the cars will have to face occasional “light off-road use” as staff navigate their way out to farms.

The suppliers of such vehicles sizing the contract up must ensure that the cars can bring at least five passengers to their destination in “reasonable comfort” – whatever that entails.

The Dealer wonders if the authority will be looking at Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes solar panels to power these electric cars.