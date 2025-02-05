At the rate land is being bought and sold in Dublin 12, The Dealer has been mulling over the future of the Irish Farm Centre.

There’s been a good bit of action in the area in the last year. A couple of apartment blocks have shot up in the area and the former ifac HQ, next door to the Irish Farm Centre, sold for a cool €3.28m in February of last year.

New homes

Now I see that the Land Development Agency has snapped up the 3.79ha Royal Liver site in the area, for an undisclosed sum, which is currently home to a Bargaintown, Harry Corry and Eurogiant to name a few businesses. The site already has planning permission and the agency plans to deliver up to 1,200 cost rental homes there.

While The Dealer is sure this site didn’t come cheap, one has to wonder what the land the Irish Farm Centre sits on is currently valued at. Answers on a postcard.