Reading the pedigree pages in this publication last week, I was sure my eyes had deceived me.

What in the hell were Taylor Swift and Tina Turner doing at an event in Cavan?

And what class of a Dr Who inspired time-travel gizmo had allowed the current prima donna of pop to perform with rock’s first lady of the 1980s?

A quick read of the pedigree piece filled in the blanks and confirmed that the Taylor Swift and Tina Turner in question were actually four-legged Limousins from the renowned Ernevalley Herd. The herd hosted an online sale of 16 pedigree heifers recently. As expected, Ernevalley Taylor Swift ET and Ernevalley Tinaturner ET were two of the star attractions.

It’s all in the name; and in the genes of course.