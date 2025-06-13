Check out the latest jb openings in farming and agriculture. \ Claire Nash

Two dairy jobs in NZ

Two young dairy farmers are sought for work on a 1,130-cow dairy farm in Canterbury, New Zealand, between 20 July and 20 November.

The farm covers 353ha and cows are milked in a 64-unit rotary parlour with automatic cluster removers.

Accommodation can be provided on farm and competitive rates of pay are promised by the employer.

Duties of the roles include milking, transporting calves, tractor driving and general farm work.

To find out more, click here.

AI livestock manager

A semen collection facility in Co Antrim is seeking a manager to lead its livestock team.

Key responsibilities of the role include achieving monthly targets, managing bulls, leading staff training and working with management to review stud performance.

The ideal candidate will have leadership skills, experience in handling livestock and knowledge of agriculture.

To find out more, click here.

Sales specialist

Munster Bovine is recruiting a sales and support specialist for its herd management app, with the position based in Mallow, Co Cork.

The role will entail managing a personal sales pipeline, building strong relationships through farm visits and presenting product solutions to farmers.

Successful candidates will receive formal training in agtech solutions, breeding, genetics and herd health.

To find out more, click here.

Dairy farm worker

A dairy farm in Kilkenny is seeking a worker to assist with milking, feeding, calving and cleaning.

The position requires a good understanding of animal care, attention to detail and the ability to work mornings and weekends as needed.

The job entails working 39 hours per week for pay of €16.77/hour.

To find out more, click here.

Co-op seeks sales and logistics manager

North Cork Creameries in Kanturk is seeking candidates suitable for the role of sales and logistics manager.

The position will focus on the efficient management and growth of the co-op’s agri-trading division, overseeing sale of feed, fertiliser and other inputs, while co-ordinating logistics.

The ideal candidate will have a background in agricultural science, bio-pharma or similar and proven experience in agri sales, logistics or supply chain management.

To find out more, click here.