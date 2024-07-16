On Saturday 20 July, Avondhu Macra will be holding a fundraising walk to raise funds to support the running of the region in the future.

The Avondhu region stretches from north Cork to the Kerry border in the west to the Waterford and Tipperary border in the east.

The clubs include Awbeg, Ballyhoura, Banteer, Fermoy, Freemount, Mallow and Mitchelstown.

Participants will begin walking from their club area in the early hours of 20 July to a destination point central in the region – Skenikilla crossroads.

Club members will take part in this challenging and lengthy walk throughout the day, with the aim of carrying the message of the importance of the region to the local communities and their valued members, all while promoting what Macra is and hopefully gathering some new members along the way.

Support

To continue the success of the region, Avondhu Macra has said it needs financial support from local communities.

It is asking businesses to sponsor a walker to the tune of €200. This money will be used to support their region with the many key areas mentioned above.

Embrace Farm

In addition to their efforts to fundraise for the running of the region, on the night of 20 July, it will be holding a regional social night where it will host a raffle to fundraise for Embrace Farm, a very worthy cause which provides a support network for all those affected by farm accidents in Ireland.

All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Embrace Farm.