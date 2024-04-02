Pat Gaynor, Breffni Oriel Club, and show committee; Mary Dunphy, marketing leader, with show main sponsor FBD; Laurence Feeney CE IHFA; Richard Hamilton IHFA president; and Richard Whelan, Emerald Expo show director; in Virginia on Thursday 28 March at the launch to announce details of the IHFA Emerald Expo 2024, which takes place at the Virginia Show Centre, Co Cavan on Saturday 27 April.

The Emerald Expo dairy show returns to the Virginia Show Centre in Co Cavan on Saturday 27 April, the 12th year the show will take place at the Cavan venue.

The all-breed dairy show kicks off the summer show season with a bigger-than-ever prize fund on offer for exhibitors.

This year, the main sponsors of the show are FBD Insurance, with supporting sponsorship from the Irish Holstein Friesian Association and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The prize schedule includes seven championships. A new introduction to the show this year is an individual championship for red and white Holstein Friesian animals.

The Emerald Expo youngstock confined class is a dedicated class open to breeders from the surrounding IHFA club areas - Breffni Oriel, North Eastern, West Midlands and Donegal.

Contention

Once again, all eyes will be on the stock in contention for the Emerald Expo senior champion and the prize of taking home the Seamus Kelly memorial perpetual trophy.

Young members (YMA) handling classes will kickstart the show proceedings on the day. The three handling classes kickstart the annual YMA showmanship league competition, with qualifying points on offer towards the final.

Judge

David Booth of Feizor Holsteins will judge this year’s show. David is a fourth generation farmer and the family farm, Old Hall Farm, is located in the Yorkshire Dales National Park in northern England.

The Feizor pedigree registered herd consists of a 120-cow milking herd with 170 youngstock followers.

The milking herd has an annual average production of 12,300 litres, twice-a-day milking with the herd housed all year. The milking cow diet is predominantly an all-forage-based TMR.

The Feizor herd has many showing successes including senior champion of the Royal Show in 2005 and also exhibited the agri Scot super heifer in recent years. The herd was judged the winner of the prestigious Holstein UK premier herd competition in 2012.

David has been a member of the Holstein UK national judges panel for a number of years.

He states that he is very fortunate to have judged numerous national shows including the Holstein UK Dairy Day, Royal Welsh Show, All-Britain All Breeds Calf Show, Balmoral Show and the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow in 2022.

Commenting on what he is looking for in the show, David said: “I am looking for a balanced cow with a really good udder who moves freely on a quality set of feet and legs.

"I also like to see a cow having that breed character of dairyness in addition to her overall quality and balance. It is an honour to have been asked to judge the Emerald Expo and I am very much looking forward to it.”

New sale announced

In conjunction with Denis Barrett Auctions, the first Emerald Expo online timed auction will take place during the weekend that the show is taking place.

The organisers hope to encourage consignors to enter their animals into the show as a preview for sale.