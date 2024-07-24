Minster of State Martin Heydon has reopened the National Farm Safety Measure 2024 which provides grant aid of 60% to participating farmers for the cost PTO shaft covers.

The National Farm Safety Measure 2024 provides grant aid of 60% to participating farmers for the cost PTO shaft covers.

Funded by the national exchequer, the measure will be open until 1 November 2024 on agfood.ie.

The maximum amount of aid under the measure is for four PTO shaft covers at a rate of 60%, subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100 per PTO shaft cover.

Farmers who applied for grant aid under the National Farm Safety Measure 2023 are also eligible for this measure.

Minister Heydon said the measure will help to help protect farmers and everyone involved in operating PTO-powered equipment from serious and fatal injuries.

“This measure will support farmers in the purchase of new PTO shaft covers. Unsafe practices must be addressed and through this measure I am raising awareness of the risks posed by operating PTO powered machinery that have defective or missing PTO shaft covers,” he said.

Over the past decade farm vehicles and machinery accounted for over half of all fatalities on farms. Entanglement in PTO shafts has caused fatalities and life-changing injuries on Irish farms.

Minister Heydon added that farmers are required to maintain a Farm Safety Code of Practice risk assessment.

“As part of Farm Safety Week [running this week], I am urging farmers to review their farm safety risk assessment and identify any hazards on the farm, including defective or damaged PTO shaft covers.

“There are unique hazards attached to farming, but by identifying and putting steps in place to mitigate the, we can reduce the risks on farms,” he said.