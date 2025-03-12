Even Ronald McDonald himself is feeling patriotic this Seachtain na Gaeilge and I’ll abair an scéal duit. You can now order your Big Mac or ‘Mac Mór’ meal as Gaeilge using McDonald’s self-service kiosks. And it’s not just for the week that’s in it, the option will be in place across the Republic of Ireland go deo na ndeor. It even had Dáithí Ó Sé on Shop Street in Galway this week ag baint trial as na kiosks.
I heard he said there wasn’t even a fada out of place, and the McMuffin for bricfeasta wasn’t too bad either.
