Speaking at the SEAI energy show, Minister O'Brien said that it's his job to look across the portfolio at what's working well and what needs more support.

The new minister charged with the rollout of renewable energy has vowed to engage with farmers on new business opportunities in the sector.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy Darragh O'Brien said: “Unquestionably, there are real opportunities for the farming community, not just looking at how their work practices can be improved by the use of renewables and new technology, but also business opportunities for the farming sector too.”

“I think on the biomethane side, we can certainly do a lot more, getting the renewable heat obligation out, which will help,” he said, although stopped short on giving specific timelines.

“We’ve seen that with solar in particular already, but also we’ve got to look at how we can accelerate biomethane and microgeneration,” he continued. He said he will be meeting with stakeholders, including the Irish Farmers' Association, on this.

Food versus fuel

When asked if there was a risk that the food versus fuel debate could become a risk to renewables development, as is the case with the growing opposition to solar farms, Minister O’Brien said: “I don’t, I think that farmers are a really important part of our energy transition and a really important part of helping us reach our climate targets.”

He continued: “Farmers are custodians of the land - I come from north County Dublin myself. Lots of solar, lots of horticulture and lots of growers and a very important sector for us.

“We have to, working with the farming community, look at the opportunities that they see that are there for them or looking at other areas, such as reforestation, solar, biomethane, in relation to other income streams that we can assist farmers with,” he said.

“It is something that we will be engaging with the farming sector on,” he concluded.