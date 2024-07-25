A Co Sligo farm made €1.12m when sold at auction recently. It was one of the more valuable land sales in the county in recent years.

The c102ac holding near Tubbercurry was sold by Property Partners Garrett Loftus. The property at Castleloye included a disused house, farm sheds and entitlements to EU payment schemes.

The farmyard has these useful sheds.

The property was first offered in seven lots and bids were made on each lot. The farm was then offered in the entire and two bidders competed, each making several bids. It is understood the buyer is a local family with farming interests.

The sale price equals €10,980/ac reflecting the good quality of the land on offer. The sale was by the executors of the estate of William Joseph Donohue.