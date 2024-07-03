Every effort must be made to improve safety, health and wellbeing on farms.

An open call for proposals for farmer health, safety and wellbeing projects has been launched with a funding allocation of €850,000.

Successful projects under this call should cover farm safety, farmers' physical health and/or farmer mental health and wellbeing. Projects can cover one or more of these themes.

The projects will be funded from the Department of Agriculture’s dedicated farm safety budget.

Launching the initiative, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with special responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon said that farming’s record on safety has to change.

“I am committed to keeping farmer safety, health and wellbeing at the centre of a sustainable agricultural sector.

"There is a role here for everyone in the sector, which is why I am launching this open call for applications for projects that address safety, health and wellbeing on Irish farms,” he added.

Closing date

Applications can be emailed to farmsafetycall@agriculture.gov.ie or sent by registered post to Crop Policy, Evaluation and Certification Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Backweston Administration Building, Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday 7 August 2024.

“Every opportunity must be taken to change behaviour and practices to improve safety, health and wellbeing on farms.

"I have allocated €850,000 for this important new initiative and I am confident that the successful proposals will prove to be of significant benefit to farmers, their families and rural communities,” Minister Heydon concluded.

Specific document and application forms are available at www.gov.ie/farmsafety.