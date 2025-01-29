The Micro-Renewable Energy Federation has called for Government grants to support the installation of battery systems to compliment solar power developments.

The devastation wrought by storm Éowyn has demonstrated the lack of climate resilience in the Irish electricity distribution grid, the Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) has claimed.

“A major weather event such as storm Éowyn throws into sharp focus just how vulnerable we are and the lack of climate resilience within the gird network,” Ciaran Kells, MREF chair, said.

“To counter these increased vulnerabilities, the Government needs to incentivise battery installations for homes and businesses.

“Battery installations in combination with solar PV generation will create greater independence from the grid,” he pointed out.

Battery systems were becoming an essential add-on, particularly where people had installed air-to-water heating systems, Kells maintained.

However, he said battery systems remained expensive and Government grants were needed to support their adoption.