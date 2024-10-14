A polluted section of the River Ara from May 2024. \ IFI

Tipperary Co-op has been ordered to pay €7,170 in a fine and legal costs at Nenagh District Court for polluting the River Ara.

In the case taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), Tipperary Co-op was found to have permitted or caused a harmful discharge into the River Ara near Tipperary town.

The dairy processor was ordered to pay a fine of €4,000 and costs of €3,178 to IFI for the incident that occurred over the May bank holiday weekend this year.

Commenting after the court verdict, IFI southeastern director Lynda Connor said the prosecution is part of the State agency’s efforts to protect Ireland’s rivers, streams and lakes.

“The River Ara is in an unsatisfactory condition in Tipperary town. Outcomes like this are to be welcomed.

“They safeguard and protect the river for residents of the town, the flora and fauna of the river itself, as well as the wider River Suir catchment,” she added.

August incident

Separately, Tipperary Co-op filed a report with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for an incident that happened some months later relating to an effluent leakage into the River Ara.

On 25 August 2024, there was a 10-minute uncontrolled release of raw effluent into the River Ara due to issues with pumps.

Drains backed up due to the problem, causing the effluent to seep into the river. The discharge happened under the bridge over the River Ara at the back of the silo farm.

The EPA categorised the incident as having limited impact and said there was a low likelihood of recurrence.