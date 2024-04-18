The trailer for the third series of Clarkeson's Farm has been released and part one will air on 3 May.

Clarkson’s Farm has released the trailer for series three, which is to launch next month.

Part one (episodes one to four) will launch on Prime Video on 3 May, followed by part two (episodes five to eight) on 10 May.

Viewers can expect in-depth, authentic and unexpected trials and tribulations as Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Gerald Cooper and Charlie Ireland tackle the ever-unpredictable world of British farming.

Challenges

The third series of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat Farm facing some seriously daunting challenges.

The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land - thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat.

This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb's nose out of joint – as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition.