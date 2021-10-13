  • Friday 15 October: British Limousin Cattle Society autumn sale of females, Carlisle Mart.
  • Saturday 16 October: British Limousin Cattle Society autumn sale of bulls, Carlisle Mart.
  • Saturday 16 October: Irish Salers Cattle Society autumn heifer sale, Gort Mart.
  • Saturday 16 October: Irish Hereford Breed Society premier, Tullamore Mart.
  • Sunday 17 October: Stirling bull sales show of Angus, Shorthorn and Limousin, United Auctions, Stirling.
  • Monday 18 October: Stirling bull sales, show of Charolais and Simmental, sale of Angus, Shorthorn and Limousin, United Auctions, Stirling.
  • Tuesday 19 October: Stirling bull sales, sale of Charolais and Simmental, United Auctions, Stirling.
  • Wednesday and Thursday 20 and 21 October: National Dairy Show 2021, online only.
  • Friday 22 October: Jalex Select 4 sale, on-farm, Randalstown.
  • Friday 22 October: Irish Hereford Breed Society sale, Kilmallock Mart.
  • Friday 22 October: Ballinahinch dispersal sale, Carnew Mart.
  • Friday 22 October: NI Simmental club 50th anniversary celebration sale, Dungannon Farmers Market.
  • Friday 22 October: sale of Blue, Blonde and Salers bulls, Dungannon Farmers Market.
  • Saturday 23 October: Irish Simmental Cattle Society premier sale, Roscommon Mart.
  • Monday 25 October: Irish Limousin autumn sale, Roscrea Mart.
  • Monday 25 October: Irish Angus Cattle Society calf show, Carrick-on-Shannon.
  • Monday 25 October: NI Charolais sheep female sale, Dungannon Farmers Market.
  • Friday 29 October: NI Limousin Cattle Society branch autumn sale, Dungannon Farmers Market.
  • Saturday 30 October: Rathlyon production sale. Online: pedigreesales.com.