If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
Reset password
Please enter your email address and we will send you a link to reset your password
If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
Link sent to your email address
We have sent an email to your address.
Please click on the link in this email to reset
your password. If you can't find it in your inbox,
please check your spam folder. If you can't
find the email, please call us on 01-4199525.
Email address not recognised
There is no subscription associated with this email
address. To read our subscriber-only content.
please subscribe or use the reader loyalty code.
At the launch of the Virtual National Dairy Show 2021 in association with AXA on the farm of John O'Connor, Kanturk were Ivan Yates, event host, Christy Doherty, agribusiness manager, Axa Insurance, Tom McCarthy, Munster Regional Manager, AXA Farm Insurance, Denis Kiely, Show Director, National Dairy Show. The Virtual National Dairy Show is taking place on the evenings of the 20 and 21 October. \ Maria Kelly
Friday 15 October: British Limousin Cattle Society autumn sale of females, Carlisle Mart.
Saturday 16 October: British Limousin Cattle Society autumn sale of bulls, Carlisle Mart.
Saturday 16 October: Irish Salers Cattle Society autumn heifer sale, Gort Mart.
Saturday 16 October: Irish Hereford Breed Society premier, Tullamore Mart.
Sunday 17 October: Stirling bull sales show of Angus, Shorthorn and Limousin, United Auctions, Stirling.
Monday 18 October: Stirling bull sales, show of Charolais and Simmental, sale of Angus, Shorthorn and Limousin, United Auctions, Stirling.
Tuesday 19 October: Stirling bull sales, sale of Charolais and Simmental, United Auctions, Stirling.
Wednesday and Thursday 20 and 21 October: National Dairy Show 2021, online only.
Friday 22 October: Jalex Select 4 sale, on-farm, Randalstown.
Friday 22 October: Irish Hereford Breed Society sale, Kilmallock Mart.
Friday 22 October: Ballinahinch dispersal sale, Carnew Mart.
Friday 22 October: NI Simmental club 50th anniversary celebration sale, Dungannon Farmers Market.
Friday 22 October: sale of Blue, Blonde and Salers bulls, Dungannon Farmers Market.
Saturday 23 October: Irish Simmental Cattle Society premier sale, Roscommon Mart.
Monday 25 October: Irish Limousin autumn sale, Roscrea Mart.
Monday 25 October: Irish Angus Cattle Society calf show, Carrick-on-Shannon.
Monday 25 October: NI Charolais sheep female sale, Dungannon Farmers Market.
Friday 29 October: NI Limousin Cattle Society branch autumn sale, Dungannon Farmers Market.
Saturday 30 October: Rathlyon production sale. Online: pedigreesales.com.
SHARING OPTIONS: