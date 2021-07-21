Leading Co. Antrim breeder, Alastair Gault, Forkins flock took the new breed record of 18,000gns with a son of Birness Freedom out of a Forkins ewe by Forkins Fandango finding a new home in the Threeways flock of Co. Tyrone breeder Robin McAdoo.

Suffolk rams sold to a top price of 18,000gns, and smashed the breed record on three occasions at the breed society’s premier sale in NI, held in Ballymena Mart on Saturday.

Top price was a ram from the Forkins flock, owned by Alastair Gault, Co Antrim, which now joins the Threeways flock of Robin McAdoo, Co Tyrone.

Second highest price was 15,000gns for a ram lamb from Michael Smyth’s The Views flock, purchased by Seamus Brown of the Errigal flock in Co Donegal.

The third highest price saw a ram lamb from William Tait headed to France for 14,000gns.

The reserve overall champion from Stephen Sufferin, sold for 12,000gns and moves to Aberdeenshire breeders G Stuart and Craig Patterson.

Read more

80% of dairy farms classed as economically viable