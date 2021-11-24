Some fuel distributors have moved to reduce red diesel prices this week.
Quotes for 1,000 litres of red diesel range from £725 to £762, VAT included.
On a price per litre basis, red diesel ranges from 69p to 72p/, so it is important to shop around.
Diesel has eased by approximately 2p to 3p/l on price quotes at the start of the month but remain close to 30p/l ahead of fuel prices last November.
Lower diesel prices this month are linked to a drop in crude oil prices as the world’s leading economies put pressure on OPEC to increase supplies and reduce energy prices.
