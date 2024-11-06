6,000gns Shannagh Boss Man, service sire for some of the in-lamb shearling ewe for sale at the Black Beauties sale. /Alfie Shaw

On Saturday the 9 November, Blessington Mart will play host to the 15th Annual Black Beauties sale.

The sale will consist of high-quality in-lamb Suffolk females and ewe lambs, brought forward by some of the most successful Suffolk flocks on the island. All lots available on the day will be eligible for immediate export.

The 2024 overall reserve national champion that will be forward for sale at this year Black Beauties sale. / Alfie Shaw

This sale has become a major date in the diary of Suffolk breeders over the years.

Many of the high-end females sold at previous Black Beauties sales have gone on to be extremely successful stock ewes all across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

They have gone on to produce many show and sale winners both at local and national levels. These achievements include the 2022 premier sale champion in Blessington and the 2024 reserve overall champion at the 2024 national championships.

High-end Suffolks

Flocks selling at this year’s sale include Shannagh, Castleisle, Glyde, Finnvale, Malinhead, Ballinatone, Bonyglen, Screen, Barrowlands, Ballycannon and Limestone. These flocks are well known for breeding high-end Suffolk sheep producing a total of 42 premier sale champions and reserve champions between them.

Entries for the sale include many show winners from local and national shows, including the overall reserve champion at the 2024 national championships and the overall interbreed pair winners at the 2024 Finn Valley show.

Ewe entries

The shearling ewe entries are all scanned in-lamb to some of the top proven and upcoming sires. These sires include 8,000gns Ballycannon Iron Mike, €3,800 Malinhead Cannonball the 2024 national reserve male champion, former sire of the year Salopian Solid Gold, 6,000gns Shannagh Boss Man, Claycrop McAllister, 5,000gns Forkins Crown Royal, Creweland Dancing Brave and numerous other high-end rams.

The ewe lamb consignment is also packed with breeding, with their sires including the 20,000gns Rhaedr Rockshore, 16,000gns Limestone Springbok, 16,000gns Rempstone Rassie and the 7,000gns Sportsmans Masterplan.