Irt Vale Global Domination the top priced Badgerface ram lamb from Oliver Watson that sold for 4,000gns. / Country Girl Media

There was an entry of 145 sheep across five different breeds for the May Fair sale in Borderway Mart Carlisle. There was a steady trade throughout the day leading to a respectable clearance rate.

Topping the sale selling for 4,000gns (€5,011) was a Badgerface ram lamb named Irt Vale Global Domination from Oliver Watson. He was sired by Cleenagh Expresso and out of Sunnybank Black Beauty. The winning bidder on this powerful ram lamb was Lodge Pit pedigree livestock.

Next highest price of 3,000gns (€3,757) came from the same home for a Badgerface ewe lamb. She was also sired by Expresso and her dam was the highly admired NI bred ewe Knockmult Easy Pleasing, the 2024 Royal Welsh Show Badgerface reserve champion. Irt Vale Gabbie was picked up by Elin Fflur Williams.

The Dutch Spotted consignment was topped by Northern Ireland bred ram lamb Milltown Iron Man from Tommy Jackson. This breeders lamb was sired by Drumard Harrison and sold for 2,000gns (€2,505).

Milltown Iron Man the top priced Dutch Spotted ram lamb from Tommy Jackson that sold for 2,000gns. / Alfie Shaw

Breed averages

Badgerface

Two weaned lambs – £3,675 (€4,384).

Dutch spotted

Seven ewes, lambs – £783 (€934).

26 weaned lambs – £792 (€945).

25 shearling ewes – £719 (€858).

Blue Texel