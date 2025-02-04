The record-breaking shearling ram that was sold for €9,200 at the Donegal Blackface ram sale in 2024. \ Glenalla Photography

The Donegal Blackface Sheep Breeders Association, Sliabh Liag Longwool Perth Sheep Breeders Association and the Brockagh Blackface Sheep Breeders Association are joining forces on Saturday 15 February in Brockagh Cloghan Co-Operative Mart for a bumper sale of in-lamb ewes and ewe lambs.

The sale kicks off at 12pm, with over 80 lots catalogued from some of the county’s leading Longwool Perth flocks.

It is sure to be a highlight of the in-lamb sale calendar with many standout lots catalogued.

Included in the star-studded line-up are a large number of show-quality and show-winning ewe lambs, in-lamb hoggets and ewes scanned in-lamb to some of the breed’s top-priced and most-constant breeding rams.

A field of longwool Perth ewe lambs that were sold at a record-breaking Sliabh Liag female sale in 2024. \ Glenalla Photography

Last year was a tremendous year for the societies with the breed record being broken when a shearling ram sold for the record price of €9,200 at the Donegal Blackface ram sale and record averages being achieved at every ram sale held by each of the societies.

The female averages also reached never-seen-before highs at all societies’ female sales in 2024. This ever-growing interest in the breed from both existing and new members is giving a very positive outlook for the future of the breed and hill farming across the country.