Judges Patrick Grant and Malachy McMeel with the interbreed sheep champion from Philip Lynch and reserve champion from Kevin McDermott.

It was a wet day at Dundalk Show last Sunday, but it did not deter a large number of high-quality sheep coming out.

They came from all across Ireland to battle it out for the championships that were up for grabs.

However, there can only be one interbreed champion and, on this occasion, it went to a mighty Suffolk ewe lamb from Philip Lynch of the Glyde flock. It had also won the Suffolk championship earlier in the day.

She was an embryo daughter of the 6,000gns Shannagh Bossman and a homebred Glyde ewe that they sold at the 2024 Black Beauties for €6,000.

Natural Stockcare commercial overall champion was this Suftex ewe lamb from DL Commercials.

The reserve interbreed champion went to a very flashy Dutch Spotted shearling ewe from Kevin McDermott. She was sired by Carlaustan Extrovert, one of the most influential rams in the breed.

Overall champion at the North East Texel Championships was a shearling ewe from Pat and Barry Farrell. / John Neville

The show also hosted the All-Ireland Dutch Spotted Sheep Championships that was won by Kevin McDermott's shearling ewe and the North East Irish Texel Club Championship, which was won by a shearling ewe from Pat and Barry Farrell.

This champion Texel was a full sister to the €18,000 Hercules sold in Blessington in 2024.

Championship results

Interbreed champion: Philip Lynch.

Interbreed reserve champion: Kevin McDermott.

All Ireland Dutch Spotted: Kevin McDermott.

North East Texel Championship: Pat and Barry Farrell.

Charollais: Andrew Gilmore.

Suffolk: Philip Lynch.

All Ireland Wicklow-type Cheviot: Patrick Dunne.

All Ireland North Country Cheviot: Kevin McDermott.

All Ireland Mule: Christopher Johnston

Natural stockcare commercial championship: DL Commercials.

Lleyn: David Oliver.

Vendeen: Sandra & Noel Kane.

Hampshire Down: Andrew Gilmore

Bluefaced Leicester: Deirdre Clinton.

Rouge: Oliver Keaskin.

Lanark: Gerard Goss.

Swaledale: Carol Gillespie.

Roughfell: John Jones.

Perth type Blackface: Paul McKevitt.