A selection of the Charollais shearling ewes that will be on offer on the Springhill production sale. / Alfie Shaw

Springtime Sparklers

The first sale in a busy schedule is the annual Springtime Sparklers sale, that will be held in Beatties pedigree centre Omagh on 25 April at 7pm.

The sale is made up of some exciting pedigree Blue Texel, Dutch Spotted, Badgerface, Suffolk, Beltex and Texel lots. The line-up also includes a small number of quality Suftex and Chartex ewe lambs. Exhibiting flocks include Derg, Springhill, Bodoney, Little Whisker, Johnstown, Knockmult, Tullynagowen with guest consignments from Craigdoo, Hotspur, Vermont and Carony.

Springhill Production Sale

Another major upcoming sale is the Springhill Production Sale, that is running from 25-27 April on Marteye. The sale will include 50 super Charollais females from some of the best lines within the Springhill flock. There will also be an on-farm viewing day on Saturday 26 April at the Foster's family farm where all lots will be on display as well as sires and stock ewes.

Tullamore Show Young Handlers Event

On Sunday 27 April Tullamore show and FBD Insurance are teaming up to host the ‘Showmanship Basics event’ for young handlers in Tullamore Livestock Mart. The day will kick off at 10am with demos on livestock grooming (for both cattle and sheep), showing etiquette, safety awareness and photography tips. It will be a great event for any young farmers to gain experience and get a few tips before the busy show season commences.

Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland Open Day

Also on Sunday 27 April is the Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland open day that will take place in Galway on the farm of Paul Conroy, the owner of one of Ireland's largest pedigree Zwartbles flock’s, Twilight Blaze Zwartbles.

The day will kick off at 10.45am and will include a talk on showing craft and presentation with UK breeders Martin Preston and Raymond Heigh, a clipping demonstration led by Peter Lamb, a flock walk and talk with Paul Conroy and family and the day will finish off with a stock judging competition and a showing demonstration for young handlers.