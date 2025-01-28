Taking to the ring in the coveted North West Auctions J36 ring was the Diamond Delights sale of in-lamb Rough Fell ewes and empty ewe lambs.
Buyers travelled from across the UK for these high-end Rough Fell females.
The task of judging the pre-sale show was left in the very capable hands of Elliott Rigg.
His show champion was an impressive in-lamb shearling ewe from JA Law, Marsh House. This champion shearling then went on to sell in the ring for 600gns (€748).
The top-priced lot of the day also came from the shearling ewe section. She came from the well-known flock of MP & A Capstick.
Top-priced Rough Fell from MP & A Capstick that sold for 900gns. \ Wayne Hutchinson
The Catholes-sired shearling was scanned in-lamb to Ellergill Gladiator. She was purchased by JE Harding for a sum of 900gns (€1,123).
The top-priced shearling ewe was closely followed by another shearling ewe selling for 850gns (€1,060).
This strong animal came from the flock of TLB &J Knowles. She came packed with an impressive pedigree being a daughter of High Clarke Fred and also scanned in-lamb to High Roans Firework. EJ & LE Williams were the successful purchasers of this genetic dream.
Aged ewes
The aged ewe section was topped at 450gns (€561) by a strong in-lamb ewe from Birk Hall-based breeders P & S Hoggarth.
The ewe lamb section was slightly smaller than the in-lamb sections, but was topped at 300gns (€374) for a perfectly marked ewe lamb from the pen of S & A Bland, Cotegill.
Other leading prices750gns (€935) – S & A Bland. 700gns (€873), 700gns (€873) –650gns (€811) –
