The first Dutch Spotted sale of the year kicked off in Swatragh Livestock Market with a bang on Friday night.

There was small entry of quality lots on offer, attracting a large crowd of buyers from across Ireland.

Topping the sale at 2,300gns (€2,805) was an impressive late-January-born ewe lamb named Derg Ivy, from well-known Castlederg-based breeders Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen.

This sale-topping ewe lamb sold alongside her recipient mother.

Ivy was the first daughter to be sold from the much-admired 4,500gns Hotspur Hitman and her dam was Diamond Gloria, a daughter of one of the breed's most influential ewes Bella.

Placing the winning bid on this standout lot was John Harbinson and his son Finn from the up-and-coming Glenkeen Dutch Spotted flock.

Other prices

Following closely behind the Derg flock was Russell Millen’s Knockmult flock, producing the sale's second-highest price of 1,700gns (€2,073) for a pair of sparky ewe lambs and their recipient mother.

These flashy sisters were sired by Diamond Got the Moves, a son of the standout ewe Diamond Frankie that sold for 20,000gns. Knockmult Isobel and Isla were picked up by Donegal-based breeders Brandon McClafferty and Rachel Gallagher in a two-way split.

Shearling ewes

Topping the shearling ewe section at 900gns (€1,097) was Tullnagowan Honey Bee from Stephen and Paddy Fee.

This powerful shearling ewe was sired by Diamond Felix and was out of one the Fee brothers' most consistent ewes Hillside Fame.