The top-priced lot from Lucy Harrington that sold for €1,540.

On Saturday, Dungarvan Mart played host to the Waterford Blackface Sheep Breeders Association female sale, with a guest consignment from the Munster Blackface Sheep Breeders Association also in attendance.

The sale was made up of in-lamb shearling ewes, aged ewes and empty ewe lambs.

The high-quality line-up attracted a lot of interest, with a large number of buyers from right across the country both ringside and online.

This high level of interest led to a strong average of €690 being achieved for the in-lamb lots and ewe lambs surpassing it to average €695.

Judge for the evening was Tipperary man Sean Meaney. He had no easy task with the high quality of sheep put before him in the show ring. All of the categories of females were judged in the one class on the day.

Judge Sean Meaney with his prizewinning line-up. First - Pat and Pa Whyte; second and third - Billy and Craig Fraher; and fourth - Lucy Harrington.

Catching Meaney's eye to take the top spot in the pre-sale show was a mighty third-crop ewe from the flock of Pat and Pa Whyte.

She was scanned carrying twins to the Whytes' top stock ram, the 3,800gns Sloan. She later went on to top the in-lamb section in the sales ring selling for €1,300 to the judge himself.

Picking up the second and third placings were Billy and Craig Fraher, with two powerful third-crop ewes.

The show champion that sold for €1,300 with judge Sean Meaney, Pat Whyte, Brian Veale, Pa Whyte and James Whyte.

The second-prizewinning ewe later sold for €1,100 and the third-prizewinner went on to sell for €520. The Fraher duo went on to sell another in-lamb ewe for €1,060 later in the sale.

Picking up fourth place was a standout ewe lamb from the flock of Lucy and Tim Harrington. The Fegan-sired ewe lamb attracted a lot of interest and went on to top the sale, selling for €1,540 to an undisclosed buyer.