Over the last few years, the Luscious Ladies online timed auction has become an extremely successful annual event for brothers Dwayne and Gerard Shiels from Letterkenny, Co Donegal. This May sale was no different, with a 100% clearance rate being achieved and an overall average of €1,075 achieved for the 27 lots sold.

Topping the sale selling for €3,600 was a special pedigree Texel ewe lamb named Woodtown Íly.

This January-born ewe lamb was packed with a strong pedigree, being a daughter of the well-known 11,000gns Harestone Fast and Furious and the equally exciting dam line, with her dam being one of the best ewes in the Woodtown flock and her grand dam being the super Ettrick ewe that bred Ettrick Earthquake that sold for 26,000gns.

The successful bidder on this top-priced lot was new Texel breeder Lee Toursish.

Sheils sold a total of four pedigree Texel lots to average €1,675.

Commercials and Dutch Spotted

It was Woodtown Lola a super young Suftex ewe lamb that sold for the second-highest price of €2,500.

This young lamb is the first daughter of the highly admired Layla, a super commercial ewe that won numerous all-Ireland titles and interbreed titles as both a lamb and a hogget. Lola was described by Shiels as the best commercial ever offered for sale from the Woodtown flock. Lola was secured by Charlie Kerr with a last-minute bid.

The consignment of 13 commercial lots sold to average a strong €764.

Last but by no means least was the super Dutch Spotted sales team. These girls where extremely even, but pulling slightly ahead of her field mates was Woodtown Ivanagh, that went on to sell for €1,900 to Jason Browne. This ewe lamb held some of the best genetics in the breed, being sired by Criagdoo Fabio, which sired lambs to €6,800 and many other sale toppers and champions. Ivanagh is a maternal sister to last year’s all-Ireland winning junior ewe lamb that went on to sell for €3,000.

All eight Dutch Spotted entries sold for €1,000 or more, leading to an average of €1,363.

Breed averages

Four Texels: €1,675.

Eight Dutch Spotteds: €1,363.

Thirteen commercials: €764.

Two Suffolks: €725.