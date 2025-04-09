These two first prizewinning spring lambs weighing 55kg sold for €330 each (€6/kg).

There was a bumper entry in Raphoe for the first spring lamb sale on Monday.

There was also a large number of quality ewes and lambs and dry ewes on offer.

Quality lots from all of the categories were highly sought after and prices were up greatly on the previous week.

There was a large entry of spring lambs and they were in hot demand from both local butchers and factory agents.

Spring lambs weighing over 50kg sold from €200 to €330 per head and lambs weighing between 40kg and 50kg sold from €176 to €252.

There was only a small number weighing less than 40kg and they sold from €136 to €215.

The hogget entry was smaller than previous weeks, but prices remained strong, with hoggets over 50kg selling from €185 to €227 per head.

Hoggets weighing from 40kg to 50kg sold from €166 to €206 and hoggets weighing under 40kg sold from €98 to €168.

There was an impressive entry of quality ewes and lamb outfits.

Ewes with twins sold from €185 to a high of €495. Ewes with single lambs sold from €200 to €385.

The cull ewes on offer ranged in quality and sold from €125 to €476 for a 120kg pedigree Texel ewe.

In pictures

These two third-prizewinning spring lambs weighing 50kg sold for €300 each (€6/kg).

These two spring lambs weighing 47.5kg sold for €250 each (€5.26/kg).

These two spring lambs weighing 50kg sold for €258 each (€5.16/kg).

This Charollais-cross ewe with twin lambs at foot sold for €495.

This Suffolk-cross ewe with twin lambs at foot sold for €490.

This Suffolk-cross ewe with twin lambs at foot sold for €470.