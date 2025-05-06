This ewe with twin lambs at foot sold for €460.

There was an entry of just under 600 sheep in Stranorlar Livestock Mart on Thursday evening for the weekly sheep sale.

Ringside and online bidding was lively, leading to a strong clearance rate of 98%.

The liveliest and largest section of the sale was the ewe and lamb section, where a ewe with twin lambs topped the sale for €460.

The remainder of the consignment sold from €200 to €415, depending on lamb strength and litter size.

Cull ewes

The cull ewe section was also lively, with huge demand from ringside bidders, leading to prices of €316 for heavy continental ewes and €80 for light hill-type ewes being paid out.

There was also a small number of cull rams on offer and they sold from €170 to €195.

There was smaller entry of hoggets than previous weeks, but the prices remained steady. Heavy hoggets weighing over 50kg sold from €200 to €216.

Hoggets weighing from 40kg to 50kg sold from €170 to €192.

There was small number of quality spring lambs on offer. It was also the ringside bidders that pushed spring lamb prices.

The heavier lambs weighing from 40kg to 50kg sold from €134 to a high of €184, while medium weight lambs weighing from 30kg to 40kg sold from €100 to €163.

In pictures

These two spring lambs weighing 39kg sold for €155 each (€3.97/kg).

This cull ewe weighing 116kg sold for €316 (€2.72/kg).

This ewe with twin lambs at foot sold for €345.

These four cull ewes weighing 95kg sold for €292 each (€3.07/kg).

These four spring lambs weighing 44kg sold for €184 each (€4.18/kg).