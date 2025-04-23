These crossbred ewes with a single lambs at foot sold for €210 each.

There was an entry of just under 400 sheep present in the sales yard of Brockagh Cloghan livestock mart for the Easter bank holiday sale. The entry was made up of mostly ewes with lambs at foot and a small number of cull ewes and hoggets.

Demand for ewes and lambs was extremely high being driven by grass buyers, while hogget and dry ewe prices where back slightly on the previous sales but this was no surprise with the fall back in factory prices.

This crossbred ewe with twin lambs at foot sold for €305.

This more mixed trade had little effect on the sale’s overall clearance rate, with a strong clearance rate of 96% being achieved.

Ewes with lambs at foot were highly sought after from start to finish. Ewes with single lambs at foot sold from €150 to €235 while ewes with twins at foot sold from €180 to €395. There was also a number of ewes with three lambs at foot on offer, these outfits sold from €200 to €250.

The cull ewe section was extremely varied, with many small hill ewes and some extremely strong continental ewes on offer.

This Swaledale ewe with twin lambs at foot sold for €250.

These cull ewes sold from €85 for a light hill ewe to €230 for a 96kg Chartex ewe. There was also a small entry of cull rams. These cull rams also varied greatly in quality and they sold from €120 to a top of €305.

This cull ewe weighing 96kg sold for €230 (€2.40/kg).

Hogget numbers were down considerably on previous sales but prices remained in line with current factory prices. Heavier hoggets weighing over 45kg sold from €168 to €195, while hoggets weighing from 35kg to 45kg sold from €140 to €170.

There was also a small number of hoggets weighing under 35kg and they where highly sought after selling from €75 to €118.

There was also three lots of in-lamb ewes that passed through the sales ring. These ewes where older hill ewes and where all scanned carrying singles. They went onto sell from €100 to €178.

These four Perth ewe hoggets weighing 40kg sold for €170 each (€4.25/kg).

Mart managers Eugene Harkin and Paul McCool commented that ‘it was great to see such high demand for the number of ewes and lambs that was on offer, they also added that ‘the slightly smaller entry of hoggets and cull ewes was probably as a result of the slight drop in factory prices’.