These three hoggets weighing 63kg sold for €246 each (€3.90/kg).

A strong entry of hoggets, spring lambs and cull ewes were presented at Tullamore Mart for the weekly sheep sale.

There was a high level of demand for all of the categories of sheep present. The demand was driven by factory agents and feedlot buyers.

There was a large number of hoggets on offer weighing over 60kg. These heavy hoggets sold from €208 to €246/head.

The majority of the hogget entry was made up of those weighing from 50kg to 60kg and they sold from €202 to €225.

There was a small number of hoggets weighing between 40kg and 50kg, but demand for them was extremely high, leading to prices from €166 to €208 being paid out.

There was just under 10 lots of hoggets weighing under 40kg on the day and they sold from €129 to €159.

There was a small number of spring lambs on offer and they were highly sought after by ringside buyers, leading to prices of €202 to €220 being paid out. The majority of spring lambs weighed from 47kg to 57kg .

The cull ewe entry was strong, with a lot of heavy ewes on offer. These heavier ewes where up on price from the previous week and sold from €160 to €388.

In pictures

These two hoggets weighing 50.5kg sold for €220 each (€4.36/kg).

These seven spring lambs weighing 50.5kg sold for €216 each (€4.28/kg).

These 30 hoggets weighing 50.5kg sold for €221 each (€3.98/kg).

These 44 hoggets weighing 47.8kg sold for €194 each (€4.06/kg).

These 16 spring lambs weighing 46kg sold for €212 each (€4.61/kg).

These 30 hoggets weighing 59kg sold for €223 each (€3.78/kg).

These four spring lambs weighing 43kg sold for €208 each (€4.84/kg).

These 10 hoggets weighing 54kg sold for €219 each (€4.06/kg).