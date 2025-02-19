These two longwool Perth ewe hoggets sold for €610 each.

There was a strong entry of just over 700 sheep in Stranorlar Livestock Mart for its weekly sheep sale.

The entry was mostly made up of hoggets, cull ewes and ewes with lambs at foot.

Demand for all the categories of sheep was very strong and up on previous weeks, which resulted in an overall clearance of 99%.

There was a special entry of longwool Perth ewe lambs that attracted huge interest from ringside and online. They topped at €1,010 each for the first pair.

The other six pairs sold from €300 to €700, averaging €596 per head for the 14 hoggets.

These two longwool Perth ewe hoggets sold for €1,010 each.

Ewes with lambs at foot also attracted much interest from bidders, selling from €250 to €335. There was a small entry of in-lamb ewes that topped at €225.

Ringside bidders battled it out for the cull ewes, with a top price of €250 being paid.

The majority of the cull ewes sold from €80 for draught hill ewes to €219 for continental ewes.

Other lots

These five crossbred ram hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €214 each (€4.55/kg).

Both lighter and heavier hoggets where up on previous weeks. Hoggets weighing 45kg upwards sold from €180 to €235. Hoggets weighing 35kg to 45kg sold from €148 to €177. Lighter hoggets weighing from 25kg to 35kg sold from €92 to €140.

This ewe with twins lambs at foot sold for €300.

These two Texel cull ewes weighing 79kg sold for €200 each (€2.53/kg).

These 29 horned ram hoggets, weighing 47kg, sold for €199 each (€4.23/kg).

These four crossbred ewe hoggets, weighing 52kg, sold for €222 each (€4.27/kg).