Factory base quotes are running €1.20/kg to €1.40/kg above the corresponding period in 2023 while mart prices are running anywhere from €25 to €40 per head higher.

The hogget trade has burst into life over the last week with prices rising anywhere from €4 to €10 per head.

The latest boost in prices stems from a significant tightening in numbers with numbers running almost 7,000 head lower than the corresponding week in 2023, despite the jump in price.

A two-tiered differential is emerging in prices paid with base quotes for quality-assured hoggets ranging from €7.25/kg to €7.30/kg.