Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Stirling sale-topper heads to Ireland
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Stirling sale-topper heads to Ireland

By on
This week, Shane Murphy looks at the sale-toppers across the Simmental, Charolais and Limousin breeds at Stirling bull sales.
This week, Shane Murphy looks at the sale-toppers across the Simmental, Charolais and Limousin breeds at Stirling bull sales.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in More
Member
News in brief from Northern Ireland
News
News in brief from Northern Ireland
By Peter McCann on 31 October 2017
Member
2 Sisters look to build a better business
News
2 Sisters look to build a better business
By David Wright on 01 November 2017
Member
Farmers turn their backs on EFS
News
Farmers turn their backs on EFS
By Peter McCann on 01 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 01 November 2017
Member
Shorthorn and Angus average £5,100 at Stirling
Pedigree
Shorthorn and Angus average £5,100 at Stirling
By Shane Murphy on 24 October 2017
Member
Cheeklaw dispersal tops 20,000gns – twice
Pedigree
Cheeklaw dispersal tops 20,000gns – twice
By Shane Murphy on 24 October 2017
VG Charolais Bull,
17 months old, easy calving, excellent temperament, very easy fleshed, quality b...
View ad
wagyu bullocks
Registered wagyu bull,receipients 3000,embryos 850.semen 20....
View ad

Place ad