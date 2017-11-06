Sign in to your account
250 farmers to have over-ground slurry tank inspection
250 farmers to have over-ground slurry tank inspection

By on
Limerick County Council has sent 250 letters to farmers informing them that their over-ground slurry tanks are going to be inspected.
Limerick County Council has sent 250 letters to farmers informing them that their over-ground slurry tanks are going to be inspected.

Place ad