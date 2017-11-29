Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
400 farmers targeted by criminal gangs in Co Meath
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

400 farmers targeted by criminal gangs in Co Meath

By on
According to the IFA Environmental Chairman in Meath, Peter Farrelly, 400 farmers have been targeted by thieves in the area.
According to the IFA Environmental Chairman in Meath, Peter Farrelly, 400 farmers have been targeted by thieves in the area.

The IFA chairman believes that up to 400 farmers have been targeted in his area by criminal gangs working across the country.

“When you go along every road there’s roughly four or five places that have been targeted,” Farrelly stated.

Farrelly said that farmers were being targeted during the day during their off-farm employment, and were often reluctant to come forward and report crimes for fear of looking vulnerable and attracting more criminals to the area.

“Farmers don’t want to be more attention to be drawn to what happened, and they feel like they equipment won’t be recovered anyway.”

Farrelly added: “There’s probably a couple of gangs in the country at it, whether they’re linked or not I don’t know.”

“If they didn’t have an outlet for this stuff they wouldn’t be stealing it, when you go to a mart 90% of the equipment you see has probably been stolen.”

The county IFA chairman for the environment also stated that he believed crime in the area was on the rise and encouraged all farmers to use the IFA’s Theft Stop service, which helps to identify equipment if it’s stolen.

Read more

Listen: CCTV and more gardaí needed to fight rural crime

Rural crime spate prompts fresh calls for more gardaí

€15,000 worth of equipment stolen

More in News
Kerry Foods and Dawn Meats scoop Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards
News
Kerry Foods and Dawn Meats scoop Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Farm organisations outline CAP proposals
News
Farm organisations outline CAP proposals
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 November 2017
Member
Bord Bia loses the run of itself with veganism
Dealer
Bord Bia loses the run of itself with veganism
By The Dealer on 29 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Farm organisations outline CAP proposals
News
Farm organisations outline CAP proposals
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 November 2017
Member
Listen: CCTV and more gardaí needed to fight rural crime
News
Listen: CCTV and more gardaí needed to fight rural crime
By Amy Forde on 21 November 2017
Member
Bryan says goodbye to beef world and sets his sights on milky way
Dealer
Bryan says goodbye to beef world and sets his sights on milky way
By The Dealer on 22 November 2017
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad

Place ad