The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the newly formed Arrabawn Tipperary Co-op is looking for efficiencies at the Tipperary town production site, with initial focus said to be on cheese production there, which could affect approximately 30 positions at the facility.

A spokesperson for the co-op said in a statement: “Our initial focus is on setting out a growth strategy for the business that will explore new market opportunities, as well as achieve necessary efficiencies.

"We will begin a consultation process on this with employees and their union representatives over the coming days.”

The Tipperary co-op site has been loss-making in recent years and had already reduced staffing levels in 2024 ahead of the merger with Arrabawn.

Information meetings

During the information meetings with members ahead of the vote on that merger, Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan said that there are “inefficiencies throughout Tipperary and there is plenty of room for savings by removing those inefficiencies”.

Interim CEO of Tipperary Co-op John Hunter said at the time that the co-op needed to “refocus on production fundamentals”. He also said that the business strategy for the new Arrabawn Tipperary Co-op would be “about streamlining operations”.

The news that job losses are coming to the Tipperary site should not come as a surprise to anyone.

However, the new co-op has committed to the long-term use of the site and the drive is for increased efficiency there, rather than a winddown of activity.

There are approximately 160 employees at the Tipperary site, meaning the potential job cuts will mean almost one in five are facing possible redundancy.