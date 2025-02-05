Aurivo Co-op will start the search for a new CEO after Donal Tierney informed the board that he will retire after the co-op’s annual general meeting in May 2026. Tierney, who joined Aurivo from Origin Enterprises in 2011 as chief financial officer, has been chief executive officer of the processor since 2020.

Raymond Barlow, chair of Aurivo, thanked Tierney for his “adroit leadership”, saying that the acquisition and integration of Arrabawn’s liquid milk and van sales business, and the five-year €70m investment programme across the co-op were among the notable highlights of his tenure.

Barlow added that the board is looking forward to working with Tierney in 2025 and wish him every success and happiness in retirement in 2026.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead Aurivo and work alongside such talented and committed individuals,” Tierney said, adding that he is “deeply proud of what we have achieved together”.

The board will initiate a comprehensive search process to appoint a new CEO over the coming year, saying that it is “confident in a seamless transition”.

Donal Tierney: set to retire in 2026.

Aurivo may find itself in something of a competition for the leadership role as (the as -yet-unestablished) Arrabawn-Tipperary Co-op will also be on the hunt for a CEO this year with the retirement of current Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan expected before the end of 2025.