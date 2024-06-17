Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Charlie McConalogue TD speaking at the Sustainable EU meat from Ireland trade seminar Shanghai, May 17 2023.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced today, 17 June, that it is launching an anti-dumping probe into pork imports from the European Union.

The investigation can be seen as China’s response to EU investigations which are looking at Chinese subsidies on a range of European imports.

The EU investigations have led to the implementation of increased import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports from July. The EU increased tariffs, of up to 40%, were called “a blatant act of protectionism” by a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce last week.

China’s pork import may seem like a strange sector to target in response, but the country often relies on the agricultural sector when involved in trade disputes. During the Trump administration in the US, the country targeted soy bean imports.

Irish exports

Total EU exports of pork products to China are significantly below the levels seen at the height of the African Swine Fever outbreak there. Irish exports of pigmeat to the country fell below €100m in the 12 months to the end of March 2024, less than half the €220m of business done in the 12 months to March 2021.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal last week on the risks to trade with China, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “I’ve a trade mission planned to China at the start of September and we’ll be looking to advertise our milk and beef particularly, and our pork. Our objective would be to do all we can to maintain our trade relationships.”

“We want to keep markets open, and that’s the whole objective.”

The Chinese have given themselves up to a year to complete the investigation into pork imports.

In recent days, Chinese media reported that the country could also launch a similar investigation into the country’s dairy imports, a move which could have a much more significant impact on the Irish farming industry. Irish dairy exports to China totalled €373m in the 12 months to March 2024.