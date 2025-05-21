The centre point of the Agri-Food Regulator’s inaugural conference this week was the release of a supplier survey. It was based on 306 suppliers, the sample size providing responses relating to 948 trading relationships. Businesses were asked to distribute a survey link to their suppliers, in addition to a general link provided on the Agri-Food Regulator’s website.

One business that didn’t participate in the survey was Dunnes Stores. There were, however, 131 supplier responses relating to Dunnes – as there was also the opportunity for suppliers to participate through the Agri-food Regulator’s website.

The Irish Farmers Journal raised this with Joe Healy, chair of the Agri-Food Regulator board. He explained that the Regulator preferred a collaborative approach and that this has worked well. He pointed out that more businesses participated in the second report than in the first, so the engagement process did work. However, he accepted that the process isn’t complete with one major retailer missing and he said that this is one of the reasons they have sought additional powers to enable the Regulator do its job fully.

Additional powers requested

He was referring to a request made last September to then Minister Charlie McConalogue TD and earlier this year Joe Healy made his frustrations about the slow progress clear. In a short address to the conference by video link, Minister Martin Heydon TD emphasised his commitment to providing the Regulator with the powers required and that his officials were working with the Regulator’s office to bring this about.

When the slow pace of progress was put to Joe Healy, he accepted that it was slow, but emphasised that it was more important to get it right this time than get it quickly.

He wouldn’t give an indication of an expected timeframe, but when asked if it would it be reasonable to expect that if there is a follow up survey in a year’s time, would he expect all the players to be on board and the legislation in place, he replied “absolutely”.

Main findings

The survey was qualified and not designed as a randomised sample and gives a qualitative insight into the experience of suppliers. It is based on those that responded and may not represent the entire supplier population.

That said, some of the findings were interesting, with 14% of the trading relationships reporting some level of non-compliance with Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) legislation. This suggests 86% compliance in the first year of the Agri-Food Regulator. This isn’t far behind the 90% compliance rate that the UK Grocery Code adjudicator Mark White told the conference was being achieved in the UK with their code. There remains an issue with supplier confidence on reporting problems. Several comments revealed fear of consequences for the business relationship with customers as a key reason for complaints not being made.

Also, 45% of the 306 respondents were aware of the Agri-Food Regulator operating a confidential complaints service. On raising a UTP with the Agri-Food Regulator, 59% said they would, while 7% were a definite no and 34% were undecided or didn’t know.