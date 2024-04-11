Tipperary Co-op has parted ways with its CEO John Daly and has appointed John Hunter as interim CEO.

Hunter is currently CEO of Moorepark Technology Ltd and had previously served as assistant general manager at Tipperary Co-op.

Hunter was nominated to the board of Ornua in 2020 by Tipperary Co-op and remains in that position.

Neither the milk processor nor outgoing CEO John Daly returned calls for comment from the Irish Farmers Journal.

Tipperary Co-op has been dogged by rumours over the outlook for the processor in recent months. Daly dismissed rumours about the financial health of the co-op at the time, saying “that kind of garbage can be put where it belongs”.

The co-op said in a statement that John Daly is leaving the business to pursue other interests.

Chair William Ryan said: “John Daly and the board believe that now is the opportune time for new leadership to continue to drive the future direction of the co-op.” He wished Daly well in his future endeavours.