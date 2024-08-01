Galway-based Chanelle Pharma has announced that Angelo Gatto has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Founded in 1985 by Michael Burke, Chanelle employs more than 700 people at sites in Ireland, the UK, Portugal and Jordan.

In February of this year Burke sold the manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals to Exponent, a private equity firm. Reports at the time put the value of the deal in the region of €300m.

Gatto, who previously worked at several major multinational pharmaceutical companies played an advisory role for Exponent at the time of its investment in Chanelle. The company said he is joining the firm to “lead the next phase of growth."

Chairman of Chanelle, Carsten Hellman said: “Angelo brings relevant experience in all our business areas, and has demonstrated remarkable excellence throughout his entire career. I am confident in his ability to lead Chanelle Pharma through this exciting next chapter."

Gatto said that he is looking forward to working closely with the team at Chanelle to develop the company’s emerging product pipeline.

He cited Chanelle’s unique position in focusing on both human and animal health.