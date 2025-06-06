New Zealand is very much a dairy and sheep farming country, with a relatively small suckler herd. Most of the beef produced is for frozen manufacturing markets.

New Zealand’s Meat Industry Association (MIA) data shows that the UK became the third-largest export market for chilled beef in April, taking 417 tonnes (t).

This is a 36% increase on the 307t exported to the UK in April 2024, which was more than eight times the volume exported in April 2023 before the UK-New Zealand trade agreement came into effect.

In April, the UK replaced China as the third-largest export market for chilled beef.

The US continues as its largest export market for this category, taking 925t, followed by Japan on 655t. China has dropped to fourth place, taking 314t followed by Canada on 203t.

New Zealand exports mainly frozen beef

Chilled beef exports in April were 3,386t, which is tiny compared with the 39,035t of frozen beef exported by New Zealand.

The US is also the main export market for this category, taking 17,182t in April, which is 9% higher than April 2024.

Despite a 30% slump in frozen beef exports to China compared with last April, China remains in second place, taking 9,448t, followed by Canada on 2,662t.

Small but growing in UK

In the context of overall UK beef imports, New Zealand remains a small player, as does neighbours Australia, which also has a tariff-free trade deal in place.

In February 2025, for example, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) data shows that the UK imported over 26,000t of chilled beef, of which 20,800t came from Ireland.

The same data set shows that, in that month, the UK imported 532t from New Zealand and 1,157t from Australia.

Relatively speaking, these are tiny amounts compared with overall UK imports, but the important point is that they are steadily increasing.

They would probably be growing even faster if the US demand for beef wasn’t so strong.

With the US cattle herd at its lowest point since the middle of the last century and cattle prices at record highs, there is exceptional import demand for Australian and New Zealand beef, which have been traditionally among their largest suppliers.

Comment - threat to Irish exports

Cattle prices in the UK have been at exceptional levels in the first quarter of 2025, so this - along with tariff-free entry - has made beef imports from New Zealand and indeed Australia exceptional value.

Irish exporters have noted a growing presence in the catering and wholesale market for these and South American imports and the supermarket chain Asda recently introduced a range of Uruguayan steaks.

No doubt there will be growing competition for Irish beef exporters in the UK market from New Zealand and Australia, but Ireland retains a key competitive advantage in location.

Irish beef has a similar quality assurance system as its UK counterpart and our geographical location means that we fit seamlessly into UK supply chains.

Irish beef can be delivered to any part of the UK within 24 hours of placing an order, whereas Australian and New Zealand suppliers require a lead in time of weeks not hours.

Australian and New Zealand beef imports to the UK will make it a more competitive market for imported beef and lamb. However, our location will remain a key competitive advantage.

Read more

Uruguayan steaks on sale in Asda