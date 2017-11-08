Agritechnica showcasing Irish machinery
By Contributor on 09 November 2017
A number of FTMTA firms will exhibit at this year's Agritechnica event in Germany.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Machinery
By Thomas Hubert on 08 November 2017
Related Stories
By Michael Collins on 03 November 2017
NICE STRAIGHT MACHINEELECTRIC CONTROLâ‚¬7500CALL SALES 087 1472154...
Abbey 1600 slurry tankÂ Fully recondition PumpÂ Pipes on front of ...
Fransgard RV 390 Haybob ****In stock***Â 12ft 10 working widthÂ Ideal fo...
Mconnel SkataeratorÂ Unique vibration action with its off centre weightÂ...
Kverneland Disc 12 ft harrowÂ Hydraulic foldingÂ Good discsÂ Â VAT...