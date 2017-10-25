Beef farmers in the grassland competition
By Aidan Brennan on 26 October 2017
Aidan Brennan profiles the three beef farmers in the running to claim the title of Grassland Farmer of the Year for 2017.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
By Contributor on 25 October 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 25 October 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Peter McCann on 24 October 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 22 October 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 25 October 2017
Tuesday 17th October,18 of the finest Sucklers to be offered for sale this ...
Tuesday 24th October ,50 fabulous cows and heifers due December, January and ...
Limousin PBR heifers. 10 to 18 mths by Saturn, Eravelle ,Foreman. Quality animal...