Elphin Mart will hold a “Breeders Choice” special sale breeding heifers next Saturday 2 November.
The sale will include over 100 maiden heifers handpicked in marts and farms across the country.
A variety of breeds are included in the sale with the majority having some Belgian Blue breeding in the background.
Online bidding
All heifers are export-tested and scanned suitable for breeding. The sale will kick off at 1.45pm and online bidding is available on the Irish Farmers Journal online bidding app Martbids. Customers should contact the mart prior to the sale to get registered to bid.
