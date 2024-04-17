Changes are set to take place at ICBF board level following a meeting of the pedigree breeder’s council that took place late last week.

Seán Sherman, secretary of the Belgian Blue Cattle Society, will be stepping down as chair of the pedigree breeder’s council, as well as stepping down from his position on the ICBF board – following completion of his four-year term.

Peadar Glennon, secretary of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society, will now take up the role of representing pedigree breeders on the ICBF board.

Glennon will take up his position at the ICBF AGM on 2 May.

The ICBF board came under a lot of criticism in recent months, with particular reference to the lack of beef farmer representation on the board.