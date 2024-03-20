Factory agents are back in marts hoovering up supplies of fit or near fit cattle. \ Donal O'Leary

Factory agents are scrambling for cattle supplies this week as the prime cattle kill continues to fall. Last week’s prime cattle kill, excluding cows and calves, dropped to just below 25,000 head down from a peak of over 28,000 head five weeks ago.

Factory agents are back in marts hoovering up supplies of fit or near fit cattle.

Quotes for bullocks are at €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg, while heifers are working off €5.15/kg to €5.25/kg with more going to regular customers and those with numbers.

Cows are also in solid demand with up to €4.80/kg being quoted for well-fleshed U grading suckler cows.